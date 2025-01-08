NMG, cancer institute to partner in cancer fight

The Uganda Cancer Institute has seen an increase in patients from neighboring countries seeking treatment. According to Dr. Jackson Orem, the institute’s Executive Director, they are well-equipped to handle most cancer cases domestically, reducing the need for Ugandans to seek treatment abroad. As part of its cancer awareness campaign, the UCI plans to promote early screening. Dr. Orem made these remarks during a visit by Nation Media Group Uganda’s Managing Director, Susan Nsibirwa, to the institute.