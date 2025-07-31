New Pentecostal Coalition intended to unite various churches

A new Christian faith umbrella organisation, the Remnant Identity Coalition, has been launched. The organisation will bring together various Pentecostal church leaders, including Pastor Simeon Kayiwa of Namirembe Christian Fellowship, Prophet Elvis Mbonye of Zoe Ministries, Bishop Grivas Musisi, Bishop David Tomusange, Bishop Makumbi, and Pastor Irene Manjeri, among others. The coalition was launched at Zoe Grounds Kigo, in Wakiso District, by Prophet Elvis Mbonye. Mbonye said at the launch that the Remnant Identity Coalition is much more than an organization but a movement through which God will impact this generation.