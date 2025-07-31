Latest NTV

Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Water shortage, hunger hits displaced persons in Yumbe
  • 2 National 41 senior police officers awarded Master's Degrees in peace and security
  • 3 National Health ministry calls for more expertise to tackle rising childhood cancers
  • 4 National Tomatoes, fresh milk and matooke drive down July inflation - UBOS
  • 5 National New lotteries and gaming  board starts work, asked to tackle addiction