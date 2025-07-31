Austria donates $1.7M to support Refugee water and sanitation in Uganda

Austria has donated 1.7 million US dollars, approximately 6 billion shillings, to support the provision of water, hygiene, and sanitation services in refugee-hosting districts and settlements in the country. This development comes at a time when UNHCR, the United Nations' refugee agency, is facing dwindling humanitarian funding, which has greatly affected the support offered to over 1.9 million refugees. Uganda hosts the largest refugee population in Africa and one of the biggest in the world.