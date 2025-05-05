Museveni cancels cabinet meeting as NRM gears up for grassroots primary elections

President Museveni has canceled tomorrow’s scheduled Cabinet meeting to allow NRM members—especially ministers and other leaders—to participate in Tuesday’s grassroots primary elections to choose party flag bearers for LC I positions. In a statement, the President added that the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, had agreed to suspend the second session of Parliament to enable NRM MPs to participate effectively in the polls.