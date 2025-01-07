MPs call for prioritizing of critical roads plan

The fourth National Development Plan is set to focus on the construction of new projects, thereby facilitating the easy movement of products and services. According to officials from the Ministry of Finance, the move is intended to generate more revenue for the country. This revelation emerged as the National Development Plan, presented to the Budget Committee of Parliament, was discussed. The plan, National Development Plan 4, will serve as the foundation for development between 2025 and 2030.