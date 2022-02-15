MP Zaake's disciplinary case splits parliament

About 80 NRM members of parliament have signed a notice of motion, seeking to remove Mityana Municipality MP, Francis Zaake from his role as a Commissioner. Zaake is accused of misconduct after he reportedly used his Twitter page to demean the person of Deputy Speaker Anita Among and the institution of parliament. However, the opposition is protesting the procedure of bringing the motion without first displaying it as guided by the Parliamentary Rules of Procedure.