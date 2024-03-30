Minister reverses eviction order in Kikuube

The State Minister for Lands Sam Mayanja has directed Security in Kikuube District to resettle a 93 year old man Anatole Bigirweitima and his family on the land they were evicted from over 10 years ago.In 2010, Anatoli Bigirweitima was evicted from his 68 acre piece of land by a Pastor and a prince in the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom Stephen Kyebambe. They accused him of settling on the cultural site, where King Kabalega Cwa II performed his rituals from. The land that Bigirweitima says he acquired in the 1950’s is in Kacungiro Village, Kinogozi Parish in Buhimba Sub County Kikuube district, and he has been away from his land for close to 13 years.