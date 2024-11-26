Men narrate how they endure years of domestic violence

Domestic violence is increasingly becoming a major social concern in Bushenyi District, with a twist: more and more men are finding themselves victims of abuse at the hands of their wives. A growing number of cases are emerging where men, constrained by societal expectations, suffer in silence. These men endure years, even decades, of domestic violence from their partners. Tonight, we bring you the story of Luciano Baguma and Livingstone Musinguzi, both residents of Swazi III in Kyamuhunga Sub-County. Their marriages have been marred by violence, betrayal, and abandonment.