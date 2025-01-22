Mao: political culture in Uganda has to change

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Nobert Mao, Uganda needs to change the political culture if the country is to have credible elections come 2026 highlighting that the laws aren’t the problem. According to the Minister, his proposal to make electronic voting mandatory is before the cabinet and aims to prevent cases of rigging, manipulation, and ballot staffing, among others. Mao says in the new proposed reforms, it will be an offense for a presiding officer to have contradicting data, and an officer caught in such circumstance will be liable to 5-years in prison.