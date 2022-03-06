Mao assures DP faithful he can’t be bought

Democratic Party leader Norbert Mao assured party delegates that they need to stay focused as the institution looks to identify leaders who will contest in the 2026 elections. The DP president general responded to reports that he had been in dialogue with the commander of Land forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, admitting that indeed there were talks, but the Mao had not been bought. The assurances came as the party held a regional delegates' conference in Eastern in Mbale city yesterday. DP started regional delegates meetings in central, and are now moving to other parts of the country.