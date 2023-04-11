Makerere students arrested during media conference released by police

Nine students of Makerere University students who were arrested in Kampala as they were addressing a Media conference on Monday have been released by the Police. The students, who include two guild presidency candidates who were disqualified by the University Electoral Commission chairperson, have opted to take legal action against the commission and the Police officer who ordered their arrest. Margret Nattabi who is standing on the National Unity Platform party ticket and Sulaiman Namwoza were disqualified for taking part in a University debate popularly known as Kimeeza in Mitchel Hall on 5th April where they rallied for support. On Monday the Police rounded them up at Emerald Hotel in Kampala and detained them at Wandegeya Police Station. Nattabi spoke to NTV at the offices of her lawyer in Kampala.