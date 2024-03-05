Judges discuss alternative dispute resolution

President Museveni says the Central Government is committed to supporting the judiciary in expanding the use of Alternative Dispute Resolution to help rejuvenate the traditional systems of dispute resolution. The revelation came in a speech Vice President Jessica Alupo delivered on behalf of the president at the Africa Judiciaries' Summit on Alternative Dispute Resolution in Kampala. Our DANIEL KIBET says top judicial officers gathered from across the African continent, including 10 Chief Justices.