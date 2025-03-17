International speakers to attend global geo-politics meeting

The eighth edition of the Kampala Geopolitics Conference, a premier platform for both regional and global dialogue, is set to take place with a distinguished lineup of speakers and engaging topics. Organized in collaboration with Makerere University, the French Embassy in Uganda, and the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung Foundation, the conference will bring together academics, policymakers, diplomats, and civil society leaders to address pressing geopolitical issues. Prof. Mukadasi Buyinza, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at Makerere University, says that since its inception,the conference has become a crucial agenda-setter for regional geopolitics.