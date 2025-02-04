IGG clears Speaker among of any impropriety

The Inspector General of Government (IGG) has officially cleared Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among of any impropriety. An earlier report alleged that the Speaker had unaccounted-for property in the United Kingdom. However, in a statement today, IGG Beti Kamya explained that an exhaustive investigation vindicated Among, who had denied ownership of the house. Lydia Felly Akullu was present as the IGG urged public servants to fully disclose their assets.