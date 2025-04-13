Hundreds meet at Lubaga to pay tribute to the Kabaka

Hundreds turned up at Lubaga Cathedral today to take part in a special mass to celebrate the 70th birthday of the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi. The Archbishop of Buganda, Paul Ssemogerere led proceedings, which attracted an extensive array of the royal family, politicians, cultural leaders, and religious leaders from various religious denominations and shades of opinion. However, the Chief Guest and Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Mwenda Mutebi opted out of the ceremonies at Lubaga.