Government decommissions Kiteezi camp, pays survivors

Nearly two months after the Kiteezi landfill collapse, disaster victims have been camping in tents set up by the Uganda Red Cross. Today, Kampala Affairs Minister Minsa Kabanda formally decommissioned the camp. Representing the Prime Minister, she issued 2 million shillings to each of the displaced survivors to help them find new homes while awaiting government compensation. However, as LYDIA FELLY AKULLU reports, some 100 former landlords who also lost their property are refusing to leave, arguing that the 2 million shillings is unfair and insufficient.