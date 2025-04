Easter Message: Archbishop Kazimba Mugalu castigates corrupt leaders

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu has castigated political leaders over what he termed as continued abuse of public offices at the expense of the impoverished masses. He decried the rising corruption levels and growing abuse of drugs among the young people .Archbishop Mugalu made the remarks today while delivering the Easter Message at St Paul's Cathedral, Namirembe in Kampala.