Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Museveni appoints Flavian Zeija Deputy Chief Justice
  • 2 National Parents storm school after 6-year-old pupil found dead in pit latrine
  • 3 National Eight Finance officials charged, remanded over Shs50b BoU heist
  • 4 National Young innovators urged to register their intellectual properties
  • 5 National Bus owners shut down broker offices in Kampala to combat fraud