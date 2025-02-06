Chief Of Defence forces faults Supreme Court ruling

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has criticized last week's Supreme Court ruling, which halted the trial of civilians in the Court Martial, calling it unfortunate and unacceptable. He warned that the decision could undermine the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF)'s discipline and professionalism and pose a threat to national security. General Muhoozi, who is also President Museveni’s son, urged the President to address the issue urgently. His remarks came as President Museveni joined the UPDF in Kyotera District today to celebrate the 44th Tarehe Sita anniversary at Kasana Grounds. However, despite being called upon to respond to the Supreme Court ruling, the President remained silent on the matter.