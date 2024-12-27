Will government provide exporters with a reprieve?

By the end of this year, exporters were still stuck with their goods due to certification procedures, as companies had not been cleared for export. This followed the merger of the Uganda Export Promotion Board and the Uganda Free Zones Authority into one entity. However, there is light at the end of the tunnel with the inauguration of the Uganda Free Zone and Export Promotion Authority board, which is now tasked with boosting the country’s tenfold growth strategy.