VALUE ADDITION UBL to source locally grown apples from over 30,000 farmers

Over 30,000 Appel growers in Uganda are set to benefit from a 25 billion shilling Ugandan breweries investment in Luzira, a plant that will largely use locally sourced apples from across the country. The Acting managing director, UBL Unice Wawero says the brewer is collaborating with agencies such as the National Agricultural research organisation on the mobilisation of farmers with a focus on boosting the production of the fruit for beer production.