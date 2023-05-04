URA to introduce new Channel for easy access to Electronic Receipt System

The Uganda revenue authority says the tax agency is now going to open up another channel within which taxpayers can easily access the electronic receipting system or IFRIS. To this end, the software according to the commissioner general URA John Musinguzi will be deployed and will be compatible with mobile and computer devices. This follows complaints from users, particularly on the cost of some devices. Racheal Nabisubi has more.