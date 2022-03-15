URA says they need a policy to tax digital economy

There is a growing but difficult debate in Uganda but also across the continent, on taxing the local and multinational e-commerce or digital companies, the URA is maintaining it’s calls for a policy to enable it to apply taxes on transactions made in the purchase of goods online, targeting revenues in the excess of 12.3 trillion shillings by the end of the financial year, and keen on meeting it’s 22trillions shillings target. This is as more Ugandans are increasingly continuing to transact online, a trend fuelled by the pandemic.