Uganda Manufacturers Association opposes Alcohol Control Bill

The Uganda Manufacturers Association Chief Executive Director, Ezra Rubanda, has outrightly rejected some proposals in the Alcohol Control Bill. He says some clauses are counterproductive, leaving out the interests of manufacturers and appearing to be a copy of imported policies that could be injurious to Uganda's economy. He argues that the draft law should instead target behavior change and not the industry. He was speaking outside Parliament after meeting with the committee on the Alcohol Control Bill.