Uganda Breweries urges gov't action against illicit alcohol

The Managing Director of Uganda Breweries Limited has urged the government to intervene and curb the proliferation of illicit alcohol, which poses a serious threat to the health of Ugandans. He acknowledged that while the industry welcomed recent policy interventions—such as the reduction of excise duty on opaque beer and other locally produced alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages—brewers continue to lose billions to illicit alcohol producers