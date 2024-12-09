UEGCL extends power line to Kayunga

The Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited (UEGCL) has commissioned a new power line, which is a Grid Extension and Reticulation Project, as part of Phase II of the Isimba Hydropower Project (HPP). This initiative will provide electricity to 49 villages in Kayunga and Kamuli districts through the installation of 47 transformers, supported by the 183MW Isimba Hydropower Project. The project includes the construction of a 53km medium-voltage network and an 81km low-voltage network. Racheal Nabisubi reports…