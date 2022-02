TAXING E-COMMERCE: URA starts in July 2022

Come July 1st 2022, which is the new financial year, the law and policy on taxation of the digital economy should be complete to effectively tax e-commerce businesses, an area that has been challenging for the taxman. URA has for long sought to make online businesses pay their fair share of taxes. This was during the 10th annual taxation workshop organised but the URA and the judiciary.