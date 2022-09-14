TAX RELIEF : Private sector want it extended

The private sector has commended the government on the relaxation of taxes by shelving new policies in the FY 2022/23, in it’s quest to speed up economic recovery. Stephen Asiimwe, the Executive director for the private sector foundation, is also urging the government to extend the relief for the next three years and help expedite measures to alleviate financing constraints among small and medium enterprises. He was speaking yesterday at the year's budget conference organised by the ministry of finance.