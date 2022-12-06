SUSTAINABLE ENERGY: UBL invests UGX37bn in biomass energy

The impending rise in the price of oil and oil products across the globe has now promoted local industries to rethink their power consumption, the latest to transit is Uganda breweries, a subsidiary of East African breweries which has invested 37 billion shillings in a bio plant, which according to the managing director Andrew kilonzo will be operational by January 2023. The facility will be using coffee husks and other bio-mass materials. Kilonzo was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the company’s sustainable report 2022 in Kampala.