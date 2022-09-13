STATE OF THE ECONOMY: What solutions does government have?

Economists are blaming the budget shortfall that the government is grappling with on high expenditure against low revenue collection and on the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. Fred Matovu, a senior lecturer at the Makerere School of Business revealed that the economy was already struggling before the COVID-19 pandemic. The economists say that one of the ways out of this problem is for the government to reduce it’s wasteful expenditure and invest in revenue-generating sectors. Meanwhile, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has called for an urgent meeting over the matter.