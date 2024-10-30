Regional grain exports :South Sudan rejects Uganda maize

Uganda Grain traders and dealers have been wondering why one of the country’s key trading partners, South Sudan, has been blowing entry for their produce. A report by the Private Sector Foundation of Uganda shows that many trucks carrying maize and cassava flour had been impounded by South Sudan authorities in the last year. However, the Uganda National Bureau of Standards has trading accusations about the quality of the grain consignment itself. August government records show, that export earnings from South Sudan slightly decreased to US$ 46.5 million contributing 6.5 percent to total exports in June 2024 compared to US$ 50.7 million registered in May 2024.