NSSF expands to voluntary savers, targets 50% by 2040

NSSF has expanded its catchment area from mandatory worker contributions to voluntary savers in both the informal and business sectors. Under the new scheme, launched today, both existing and new savers can save for both the short and long term and hold multiple accounts. According to Patrick Ayota, the Managing Director of NSSF, this move will help the fund achieve its target of covering 50% of the working population and reaching 50 trillion shillings in assets by 2040, as reported by Betty Ndagire.