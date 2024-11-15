NITA-U launches consumer protection portal

Consumers and suppliers of online services in Uganda now have a one-stop center through which they can report issues such as overpricing, hidden fees, or tech solutions and services that do not meet standards to the information technology regulator, NITA-U. The portal, launched in the presence of the State Minister for Information Technology and Communication, Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo, aims to ensure that firms providing e-commerce services adhere to consumer rights and enhance transparency.