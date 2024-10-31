New Oxfam report reveals climate finance challenges in Uganda

The latest study published by Oxfam and the Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment, titled "Climate and Fiscal Justice Scoping Study," shows the state of climate change affairs in Uganda. Among the bottlenecks pointed out are the shortage of climate mitigation finance management systems, budgetary allocation and tracking of funds, and questions around commitments made by major economies. The report also seeks to answer questions on climate action in Uganda. Betty Ndagire spoke to CSO experts during the launch of the report. Betty Ndagire reports.