Mozambique proposes visa waiver for Ugandans

The commissioner of immigration control Colonel Geoffrey Kambere, says the Mozambique government has proposed to waive visa requirements for Ugandans traveling to the southeastern African country and has also submitted a formal request to the Ugandan government on the same. During a joint permanent commission held in Kampala today, the head of regional economic cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Richard Kabonero, told the press that today’s meetings are in the process of implementing bilateral agreements in political, security, and economic areas.