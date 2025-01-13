Mombasa port hits record 2 million TEUs, marking 14.1% growth

For the first time in a decade, Kenya’s Port of Mombasa has hit a record 2 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), marking a 14.1% growth in cargo throughput from January to December 2024. The Kenya Ports Authority attributes this milestone to a surge in import and export volumes, with Uganda emerging as the leading user of the port among East African nations. As a key transit hub for the region, Mombasa continues to play a vital role in facilitating trade. Kevin Mutai reports from Mombasa with more on this achievement.