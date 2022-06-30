INFLATION CONTINUES TO RISE: Tomatoes, maize flour prices up significantly

Consumer prices in the month of June continued to rise a trend attributed to an increase in prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation, notably, transport fares also picked up. In its consumer prices update, the Uganda National Bureau of Statistics says the agency also registered a steady rise in the prices of key utilities such as water and electricity and gas. Petrol and diesel fuels have also sharply increased. Global tensions fuelled by the Russia-Ukraine war continue to influence broader price pressures. Overall, annual headline inflation is 6.8% continuing the rise in inflation.