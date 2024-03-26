Health sector financing: Japan extends 24bn grant for hospital upgrades

The government of Uganda through the ministry of finance has today entered into an agreement with the Japan development aid agency JICA for the upgrade of the country’s Medical equipment at regional referral hospitals. The project will be implemented using an exchange of notes and grant financing of up to twenty four billion shillings for improving infrastructure at Jinja and Soroti hospitals. The signing was presided over by the minister of finance Matia Kasaija and the Japan deputy head of mission Yoshimura Tomotaka.