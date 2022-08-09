FREEZONES UPTAKE: The challenge of acceptance

Although the Free Zones concept has been embraced by many economies worldwide including some countries in the East African region, it is still a new experience to Ugandans including those in communication channels such as the media. The ED Freezones authority says it’s this knowledge vacuum that has caused an uptake lag, especially for local enterprises which qualify for space in existing special economic zones. This was during a sensitisation meeting with the media on free zones in the country.