Expect better fuel prices soon: UNOC to start importation in May

The Uganda National Oil Company to Obtain License for Fuel Importation from Kenya Pipeline Company. Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa states that a Ugandan team is currently in Nairobi to finalize processes following an executive order by President William Ruto to his oil department. It remains unclear how UNOC will navigate importation, particularly after Tanzania offered incentives for the Southern route. If licensed, UNOC will engage with Vito Bahrain to purchase fuel.