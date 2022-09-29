Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Ntungamo police arrest college principal over sexual harassment
  • 2 News Raila’s ODM richest party in Kenya, worth KSh10bn
  • 3 National Police arrest man over defiling his 7-year-old daughter
  • 4 National Stop using exam time as safety net for fees defaulters, UNEB tells school heads
  • 5 National Rain worsens state of roads in West Nile