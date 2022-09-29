EQUITY AND VENTURE CAPITAL: Kenya and Uganda sealing more financial deals

Kenya and Uganda continue to attract the majority of the financial inflows in form of venture capital and equity inflows to the East African region than other peers such as Ethiopia, Kenya and Rwanda. The chief executive office I& M Burbidge capital, Edward Burbidge a corporate finance advisory firm based in Kenya, also says this shows the maturity of capital markets in Uganda and the region. Data shows African start-ups attracted a record Sh600 billion ($5.2 billion) in venture capital in 2021, a nearly five-fold increase in investments from a pandemic-induced dip in 2020.