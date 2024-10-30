ELECTRIC MOBILITY INDUSTRY: Can the Government replace 25% of Its fleet with electric vehicles?

Through its policy advocacy paper, the recently formed coalition of the electric mobility industry has challenged the government to "lead by example" by procuring electric vehicles for its fleet, with a target of transitioning 25% of the government fleet to EVs by 2030 and 100% by 2040. However, achieving these targets may face challenges related to regulation, funding, and infrastructure. The Minister of Science acknowledges that the electric mobility industry is still in its infancy, and emphasizes the crucial role the association will play in shaping this transition.