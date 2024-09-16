Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Busoga wants report on girl gang-defiled by Buyende policemen
  • 2 World Suspect in Trump assassination attempt charged with gun crimes
  • 3 National Ex-Mulago Hospital engineer charged with corruption
  • 4 National Kayunga magistrate fundraises for treatment of defiled 2-year-old baby
  • 5 National Mityana man arrested over wife's murder, police say