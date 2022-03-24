ECONOMIC RECOVERY: Businesses can negotiate to regain stability

Financially troubled businesses following Covid-19’s effects, should be helped to regain stability rather than being liquidated. According to the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), three companies are under liquidation and and another two are in receivership in this financial year. Last year, the World Bank adopted Principles for Effective Insolvency and Creditor/Debtor Regimes which emphasize, among others, striking a careful balance between liquidation and reorganisation of businesses.