EAC lawmakers demand liberalisation of air space

Legislators under the East African Legislative Assembly have proposed a move to establish a single airspace for member states, aimed at reducing travel costs across the region. According to the lawmakers, air travel within the East African Community (EAC) has become expensive, as states prioritize revenue generation over facilitating affordable travel, which hinders regional business growth. They believe the proposal will boost revenue for member states through increased travel by citizens. This issue was discussed today at the Civil Aviation Safety and Security Oversight Agency (CASSOA) meeting in Entebbe.