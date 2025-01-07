Government urged to ban hazardous pesticides

Ahead of the Extraordinary Summit of the Comprehensive African Agriculture Development Program (CAADP), set to take place in Uganda from January 9th to 11th, civil society organisations are calling on the government to push for the eradication of highly hazardous pesticides, particularly those banned in the European Union but still in use within the country. Uganda’s agricultural products have been blocked from international markets due to traces of these hazardous chemicals, which continue to undermine the nation’s export potential and food safety.