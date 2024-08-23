Facebook friends raise millions of money for collective investment schemes

Starting a collective investment scheme and sticking to its principles is the difference between success and failure. We bring you the story of the Stress-Free Investment Club, which was formed in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic period by a group of Facebook users and is now worth over 749 million shillings. They achieved this by investing in unit trusts and treasury bonds, and by increasing their subscription fees from 2,000 to 90,000 shillings. This is how the Stress-Free Club grew its assets. Betty Ndagire reports.