Uganda's experience in managing Ebola | MORNING AT NTV

Since the declaration of the 10th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in Uganda, more than 25 days ago, several interventions have been drawn as well as implementing preparedness efforts to prevent EVD cross-border transmission to enable timely detection, investigation, and response in the event of a confirmed EVD outbreak in the country. Journalist Tonny abet describes Uganda’s experience in EVD preparedness.