TAKE NOTE: Supporting corrective surgery for children

The Rotary Club of Kampala, MuyengaBreeze has been working with Cure hospital in Mbale to provide support for corrective surgery for children, Mr Kelechi Azubuike, former President, Rotary Club of Kampala, Muyenga Breeze talks to Priscilla Regina Nalwoga about this on #MorningAtNTV