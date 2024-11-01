Setting grounds for music of many lands|MORNING AT NTV

Crossing Borders Music has become a leading interpreter of chamber music by composers from under-represented cultures. According to the Global Music Report by IFPI, the music industry experienced substantial growth in 2023, global recorded music revenues increased by 10.2%, largely driven by paid streaming subscriptions. We welcome Malawian artist Wendy Harawa to discuss the dynamics of cross-border music in Africa and how it fosters cultural exchange and collaboration