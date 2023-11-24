Protection, inclusion of refugee rights in Uganda | MORNING AT NTV

The Global Refugee Forum (GRF), initiated by UNHCR, mobilizes global efforts to address the refugee crisis. Co-convened by six states, including Colombia and Uganda, the 2023 Forum seeks political and financial backing for the Global Compact on Refugees. Joining the discussion are Phiona Niyijena, Executive Director of Capstone Action for All, Jerry Lukendo Mbokani, Committee Member of the Africa Refugee-led Network, and Robert Hakiza, Chairperson of the Africa Refugee-led Network.